NBA Reporter Reveals LeBron James' Initial Reaction To Mavs-Lakers Trade
On Saturday night, the NBA world was stunned when ESPN's Shams Charania reported that the Los Angeles Lakers had made a trade with the Dallas Mavericks to acquire Luka Doncic.
In the deal, they had to give up Anthony Daivs, who had spent six seasons with LeBron James and the Lakers.
Via Underdog NBA: "Confirmed trade summary:
Lakers get - Luka Doncic, Maxi Kleber, Markieff Morris
Mavs get - Anthony Davis, Max Christie, 2029 first-round pick (via Lakers)
Jazz get - Jalen Hood-Schifino, 2 second-round picks
It’s real."
ESPN's Dave McMenamin reported how James found out about the deal.
Via McMenamin: "LeBron James learned of the Davis-Doncic trade after the Knicks game when it broke while he was out to dinner with his family, sources close to James told ESPN. James was surprised by the news, is processing it and had no idea it was in the works, sources said."
The Lakers are currently the fifth seed in the Western Conference with a 28-19 record in 47 games.
Davis (who has missed the last two games) had been averaging 25.7 points, 11.9 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.3 steals and 2.1 blocks per contest while shooting 52.8% from the field in 42 games.