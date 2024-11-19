NBA Reveals Enormous Missed Call In Suns-Timberwolves Game
On Sunday, the Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Phoenix Suns by a score of 120-117 at the Target Center.
All-Star forward Julius Randle nailed the game-winning shot as time expired.
However, the NBA has now revealed that Randle should have been called for a travel on the play.
Via Gerald Bourguet of PHNX Sports: "Fun stuff on the NBA’s Last 2 Minutes report. Says Julius Randle’s push-off on Josh Okogie was a correct no-call, but also that there was a missed travel on the final play by Randle."
The Suns would have gotten the ball and won the game, or the teams would have played another five minutes in overtime.
For a team that is already playing without Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal, it was an unfortunate missed call.
The Suns dropped to 9-5 in their first 14 games, which has them as the fifth seed in the Western Conference.
They are in the middle of a three-game losing streak.
That said, the Suns have a quick chance to redeem themselves, as they are hosting the Orlando Magic on Monday in Arizona.
As for the Timberwolves, they improved to 8-6 in their first 14 games, which has them as the seventh seed in the Western Conference.
They are in the middle of a two-game winning streak.
Following the Suns, the Timberwolves will play their next game on Thursday evening when they visit RJ Barrett and the Toronto Raptors in Canada.
Last season, they swept the Suns in the first round of the 2024 NBA playoffs.