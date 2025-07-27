Fastbreak

NBA Star Alex Caruso Comments On Zach LaVine's Instagram Post

Alex Caruso commented on his former Chicago Bulls teammate's post.

Mar 31, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso (6) talks with guard Zach LaVine (8) during overtime of an NBA game against the LA Clippers at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images
Zach LaVine had spent seven and a half seasons playing for the Chicago Bulls (before getting traded to the Sacramento Kings in February).

LaVine finished the 2024-25 season with averages of 23.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.2 assists per contest while shooting 51.1% from the field and 46.6% from the three-point range.

This week, the former UCLA star made a post to Instagram that had over 34,000 likes.

LaVine wrote: "Full day"

One person who left a comment on LaVine's post was Alex Caruso.

He wrote: "Both of yall need swing tips, just hit my line @xrm22 @zachlavine8"

Mar 31, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso (6) celebrates with guard Zach LaVine (8) during the second half of an NBA game against the LA Clippers at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images / Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images
