NBA Star Anthony Edwards Shares Brutally Honest Thoughts On Luka Doncic Trade
On Monday night, the Minnesota Timberwolves lost to the Sacramento Kings by a score of 116-114 (at home).
Anthony Edwards finished the loss with 21 points, six rebounds, four assists, two steals and one block while shooting 7/21 from the field.
After the game, the All-Star guard was asked about the blockbuster trade that sent Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers.
Edwards (via @SneakerReporter): "They say that nobody knew about the trade. That's crazy. At 25, they traded probably the best scorer in the NBA at 25. And he didn't know about it. There's a lot more digging somebody gotta do to find out why he got traded. You don't just trade him at 25. He just went to the Finals. I feel bad for Luka, man."
Doncic had been in his seventh season playnig for the Dallas Mavericks.
He is averaging 28.1 points, 8.3 rebounds, 7.8 assists and 2.0 steals per contest while shooting 46.4% from the field and 35.4% from the three-point range in 22 games.
As for Edwards, he is in the middle of his fifth season in the NBA (all with the Timberwolves).
The former UGA star has averages of 26.5 points, 5.7 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 44.6% from the field and 42.1% from the three-point range in 49 games.
Last season, Doncic and the Mavs beat the Timberwovles in the Western Conference finals (in five games).
On February 27, the Lakers will host the Timberwolves in Los Angeles.