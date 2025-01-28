NBA Star Ben Simmons Makes Bold Russell Westbrook Statement
Russell Westbrook is one of the most exciting players in NBA history.
The 2017 MVP is known for a lot of elite attributes, including his passing.
Recently, Brooklyn Nets star Ben Simmons made a bold statement about Westbrook (via The Young Man and The Three, h/t @TheWestbrookEra).
Simmons: "I just think he sees the game differently. When you know somebody can pass the ball well, there's a certain arch to the pass. Just the way they see the game is different."
Westbrook is in his first season playing for the Nuggets.
While he is no longer a superstar, the future Hall of Famer is averaging 13.1 points, 5.0 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 1.5 steals per contest while shooting 47.3% from the field and 34.0% from the three-point range in 45 games.
Via StatMamba on December 30: "Russell Westbrook is the 2nd player in NBA history to record a triple-double with no misses and no turnovers."
Simmons is also one of the best passers in the league.
He was once among the most talented young stars in the league when he made three NBA All-Star Games in four years with the Philadelphia 76ers.
The 28-year-old is currently averaging 6.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 7.1 assists per contest while shooting 55.5% from the field in 30 games.
Via StatMuse on January 15: "Ben Simmons tonight:
11 AST
9 REB
5 PTS
Nets are 3-1 when Simmons has a 5/5/10 game."
The Nets and Nuggets have faced off twice this season.
Each team won one time.