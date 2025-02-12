NBA Star Ben Simmons Makes Bold Statement After Signing With Los Angeles Clippers
Ben Simmons has spent the previous three seasons playing for the Brooklyn Nets.
The former LSU star is currently averaging 6.2 points, 5.2 rebounds and 6.9 assists per contest while shooting 54.7% from the field in 33 game.
He recently signed with the LA Clippers after getting bought out by Brooklyn.
Via Keith Smith of Spotrac: "Ben Simmons gave back almost $1.1M in his buyout from the Brooklyn Nets, a league source told @spotrac.
This reflects the amount Simmons will recoup when he signs a prorated veteran minimum deal with the LA Clippers."
On Tuesday, Simmons met with the media for the first time as a member of the Clippers.
He made a bold statement (h/t Michael Scotto of HoopsHype).
Simmons: "I'm a competitor. I just want to compete regardless of all the bulls**t that is said online that doesn't come from me. I want to compete, and I'm here to do that. To play alongside some of these great players is going to be great. I think everyone is just going to push each other to be better and expect greatness."
Simmons was the first pick in the 2016 NBA Draft after one season at LSU.
He is in his ninth season (and has also spent time with the Philadelphia 76ers).
The 28-year-old has made three NBA All-Star Games.
The Clippers are the sixth seed in the Western Conference with a 29-23 record in 52 games.
They will host Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies (on Wednesday).