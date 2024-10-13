NBA Star Ben Simmons Makes First Post To Instagram In 5 Months
Ben Simmons is going into his ninth NBA season (and seventh playing).
The former LSU star is coming off a year where he averaged 6.1 points, 7.9 rebounds and 5.7 assists per contest while shooting 58.1% from the field 15 games for the Brooklyn Nets.
On Sunday, Simmons made his first post to Instagram in five months.
Simmons captioned his post: "💐"
For Nets fans, they will likely enjoy seeing that he is wearing team gear in all nine photos.
At one point, Simmons was among the most notable young stars in the NBA.
That said, his last three years have been derailed by injury (and getting traded to the Nets via the Philadelphia 76ers).
The Nets are a team that is in rebuilding mode, so Simmons will have an excellent chance to show the world that is still a capable NBA player.
There is no question that when Simmons is healthy, he is an excellent player.
Before his 25th birthday, Simmons had made three NBA All-Star Games and appeared in 34 playoff games.
Last season, the Nets were the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 32-50 record.
They missed the NBA playoffs for the first time since the 2018 season (six years ago).
On October 23, the Nets will play their first game of the regular season when they visit Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena.
Simmons was the first pick in the 2016 NBA Draft after his one season of college basketball.
His career averages are 14.4 points, 7.8 rebounds, 7.4 assists and 1.6 steals per contest while shooting 56.0% from the field in 332 games.