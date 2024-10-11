NBA Star Ben Simmons Reveals Most Famous Contact In His Phone
The Brooklyn Nets played their first preseason game on Tuesday when they lost to the Los Angeles Clippers by a score of 115-108 in California.
They will not play their next game until Tuesday evening when they host the Washington Wizards at Barclays Center.
Recently, the Nets posted a video asking players to name their most famous contact.
Ben Simmons was the first player they showed.
Reporter: "Who is the most famous person in your phone?"
Simmons: "Probably Obamba. I got some people in there."
NBA players are some of the notable stars in the world, so for a lot of people Simmons, is likely the famous person they have in their contacts.
The three-time All-Star is going into his fourth season as a member of the Nets organization.
That said, he has been unable to stay healthy and only appeared in 57 games with the franchise.
Last season, Simmons averaged 6.1 points, 7.9 rebounds and 5.7 assists per contest while shooting 58.1% from the field in 15 games.
The Nets were the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 32-50 record.
They missed the NBA playoffs for the first time since the 2018 season (six years ago).
The Nets will play three more preseason games against the Washington Wizards, Philadelphia 76ers and Toronto Raptors.
On October 23, they will open up the regular season when they visit Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena in Georgia.
Simmons is entering his ninth season in the NBA (seventh playing).