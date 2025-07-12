NBA Star Brandon Ingram Makes Bold Statement About Toronto Raptors
Brandon Ingram is coming off a season where he appeared in 18 games for the New Orelans Pelicans.
The 2020 NBA All-Star had averages of 22.2 points, 5.6 rebounds and 5.2 assists per contest while shooting 46.5% from the field and 37.4% from the three-point range.
During the middle of the season, Ingram was traded to the Toronto Raptors (but did not appear in a game).
Via ESPN's Shams Charania (on February 11): "New Toronto Raptors star Brandon Ingram has agreed to a three-year, $120 million contract extension with the franchise, including a player option in 2027-28, Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul, agents Shy Saee and Mike George told me and @BobbyMarks42"
On Saturday, Ingram made a bold statement about his new team (h/t William Lou of hello and welcome).
Ingram: "I think we're making the playoffs, for sure. I think we try to build championship habits... They play hard, they play really, really hard."
The Raptors have not made the postseason since 2022.
They finished last year as the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 30-52 record.
Via Libaan Osman of Toronto Star: "Brandon Ingram spoke to the media after Raptors practice today.
Said he believes the Raptors will make the playoffs this upcoming season."
Ingram was the second pick in the 2016 NBA Draft by the Los Angeles Lakers.
He spent the first three years of his pro career in Los Angeles (before being sent to New Orleans in the Anthony Davis trade).