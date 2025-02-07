NBA Star Brandon Ingram Posts Heartfelt Goodbye After New Orleans Pelicans Trade
Brandon Ingram is one of the best forwards in the NBA.
The New Orleans Pelicans star is currently averaging 22.2 points, 5.6 rebounds and 5.2 assists per contest while shooting 46.5% from the field and 37.4% from the three-point range in 18 games.
On Wednesday night, ESPN's Shams Charania reported that Ingram has been traded to the Toronto Raptors.
After the trade, Ingram (who spent part of six seasons with New Orleans) made a post to Instagram.
There were over 80,000 likes on his post in less than five hours.
Ingram wrote: "Damn soldier slim, how it come to this?? U know u was the heart of this sh** ❤️ before the bandwagon fans came n tried to startle this sh**. We never lost love. From the trenches to the trenches of Nola we connected so easy. Just wanted to hustle build relationships with people. Bring good energy get the best out of people. Embrace the journey and treat like my own blood. Thank u 4 the memories, the generosity and support. U made me grow in ways I couldn’t imagine. What we built can’t be broken thank u 4ever for putting me on notice. Nola 4ever u heard me #babySouljaSlim outta here ✌🏽☮️❤️"
Ingram was the second pick in the 2015 NBA Draft.
He has also spent time with the Los Angeles Lakers over part of nine seasons in the league.
The Raptors are currently the 13th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 16-35 record in 51 games.