NBA Star CJ McCollum Makes Heartfelt Instagram Post
CJ McCollum has been one of the most consistent players in the NBA for nearly a decade.
The 33-year-old has 1.2 million followers on Instagram.
On Saturday, McCollum made a heartfelt post to Instagram for his wife.
He wrote: "Happy Birthday my lover!! We love you so much!!! The way you consistently lead our family with the best intention, love and care is so appreciated. Only the greatest mommy in the world, with the most pure heart could display those traits daily. The combination of energy and patience you possess gives us life daily and is unmatched. I don’t know how you do it! Especially when Margaux is waking up on the hour every hour. Thank you for holding it down daily and loving us the way you do. love you yesterday, today and tomorrow!"
McCollum spent the 2024-25 season playing for the New Orleans Pelicans.
He averaged 21.1 points, 3.8 rebounds and 4.1 assists per contest while shooting 44.4% from the field and 37.3% from the three-point range in 56 games.
Last month, ESPN's Shams Charania reported the news that McCollum is being traded to the New Orleans Pelicans.
Via Charania (on June 25): "The New Orleans Pelicans are trading CJ McCollum, Kelly Olynyk and a future second-round pick to the Washington Wizards for Jordan Poole, Saddiq Bey and the No. 40 pick, sources tell ESPN."
McCollum has also spent time with the Portland Trail Blazers over his 12 seasons in the league.
He is one of the most talented players to never make an NBA All-Star Game.