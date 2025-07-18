Fastbreak

NBA Star CJ McCollum Reacts To Damian Lillard Trail Blazers News

Former Portland Trail Blazers star CJ McCollum commented on Damian Lillard's post.

Ben Stinar

Mar 30, 2022; Portland, Oregon, USA; New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum (3) embraces Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) after a game at Moda Center. The Pelicans won the game 117-107. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images
Mar 30, 2022; Portland, Oregon, USA; New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum (3) embraces Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) after a game at Moda Center. The Pelicans won the game 117-107. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

CJ McCollum spent the first eight and a half years of his career with the Portland Trail Blazers.

In that span, he formed one of the best duos in the league with Damian Lillard.

Trail Blazers NBA
Nov 15, 2021; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum (3) speaks with guard Damian Lillard (0) during the second half of the game against the Toronto Raptors at Moda Center. The Blazers won 118-113.Mandatory Credit: Steve Dykes-Imagn Images / Steve Dykes-Imagn Images

After spending the last two seasons playing for the Milwaukee Bucks, Lillard is now going back to Portland (via ESPN's Shams Charania).

Following the news, Lillard made a post to Instagram that had over 400,000 likes.

He wrote: "RipCityyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyy!!!!!!!!!"

One person who left a comment was McCollum.

His message had over 1,500 likes.

He wrote: "❤️❤️❤️"

CJ McCollum Comment
CJ McCollum Comment / July

Lillard had spent the first 11 years of his career playing for Portland.

He is a franchise legend (and led them to the 2019 Western Conference finals).

Via @RussFcb: "Damian Lillard during his very brief Milwaukee Bucks tenure:

Averaged 24.6/4.5/7/1.1 on 60.4% TS
23-24 All Star
24-25 All Star
All Star Game MVP

Did all this while being mostly injured, it deserves some recognition"

Damian Lillard
Jan 28, 2025; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups embraces Milwaukee Bucks point guard Damian Lillard (0, right) after a game at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-Imagn Images / Soobum Im-Imagn Images

The Trail Blazers have a young roster that finished the 2024-25 season as the 12th seed in the Western Conference with a 36-46 record.

They last made the NBA playoffs during the 2021 season (when Lillard and McCollum were teammates).

Via Front Office Sports: "Damian Lillard will make $70 million without stepping on the court next season.

Lillard will be rehabbing his torn Achillies while both the Blazers pay him his new contract and the Bucks pay his NBA-record buyout."

As for McCollum, he spent the last three and a half seasons with the New Orleans Pelicans.

Over the offseason, he was traded to the Washington Wizards.

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar covers basketball for ''Ball Around on SI'' and ''Fastbreak on SI'' and other Hilltop30 Media Group sites on the Sports Illustrated network.