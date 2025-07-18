NBA Star CJ McCollum Reacts To Damian Lillard Trail Blazers News
CJ McCollum spent the first eight and a half years of his career with the Portland Trail Blazers.
In that span, he formed one of the best duos in the league with Damian Lillard.
After spending the last two seasons playing for the Milwaukee Bucks, Lillard is now going back to Portland (via ESPN's Shams Charania).
Following the news, Lillard made a post to Instagram that had over 400,000 likes.
He wrote: "RipCityyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyy!!!!!!!!!"
One person who left a comment was McCollum.
His message had over 1,500 likes.
He wrote: "❤️❤️❤️"
Lillard had spent the first 11 years of his career playing for Portland.
He is a franchise legend (and led them to the 2019 Western Conference finals).
Via @RussFcb: "Damian Lillard during his very brief Milwaukee Bucks tenure:
Averaged 24.6/4.5/7/1.1 on 60.4% TS
23-24 All Star
24-25 All Star
All Star Game MVP
Did all this while being mostly injured, it deserves some recognition"
The Trail Blazers have a young roster that finished the 2024-25 season as the 12th seed in the Western Conference with a 36-46 record.
They last made the NBA playoffs during the 2021 season (when Lillard and McCollum were teammates).
Via Front Office Sports: "Damian Lillard will make $70 million without stepping on the court next season.
Lillard will be rehabbing his torn Achillies while both the Blazers pay him his new contract and the Bucks pay his NBA-record buyout."
As for McCollum, he spent the last three and a half seasons with the New Orleans Pelicans.
Over the offseason, he was traded to the Washington Wizards.