NBA Star CJ McCollum Reacts To Derek Carr News
Derek Carr is coming off his second season playing for the New Orleans Saints.
The 34-year-old threw for 2,145 yards and 15 touchdown passes (in ten games).
On Saturday, Carr announced his retirement from the NFL.
Carr wrote (via Instagram): ""Thank you” doesn’t say enough. To my incredible family and friends thank you for your love and support. To the Raiders and Saints organizations, Mr. Davis and Mrs. Benson thank you for giving me the opportunity to live out a childhood dream. To every coach who shaped me, every teammate I went to battle with, and every opponent who pushed me I’m grateful for the grind, the memories, and the brotherhood. To the fans thank you for riding with me through the highs, the lows, the injuries, the comebacks, the records, and the Pro Bowls.
Through it all, I gave this game everything I had every single day. I sleep well knowing that I gave my teammates, my coaches, and my cities my all. Now, I look forward to whatever God has next and I’ll pursue it with the same fire I brought to the field. God bless, and see you soon."
One person who reacted to the news was New Orleans Pelicans star CJ McCollum.
He wrote (via his Instagram story): "Great career my friend 🙏🏽
Blessings to you and the family"
Fans of New Orleans sports will likely enjoy seeing the interaction, as McCollum is one of the best players on the Pelicans.
Carr played 11 seasons for the Raiders and Saints.
He made four Pro Bowls.