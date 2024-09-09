NBA Star CJ McCollum Sends Instagram Message To Saints QB Derek Carr
On Sunday afternoon, the New Orleans Saints played their first game of the NFL season when they hosted the Carolina Panthers in Louisiana.
The Saints dominated and won by a score of 47-10.
Via The NFL: "FINAL: Derek Carr throws 3 TDs and the @Saints drop 47 points at home to get their first victory of 2024!"
Following the victory, New Orleans Pelicans star CJ McCollum sent a message to Carr (via his Instagram story).
McCollum wrote: "I see you @derekcarrqb"
New Orleans sports fans will likely love seeing two of their best athletes interacting on social media.
Carr is in his second season as the quarterback of the Saints.
Last season, they went 9-8 but missed the NFL playoffs.
Based on the way the Saints played this week, there is good reason to believe that they could make a return to the postseason in 2025.
In addition to New Orleans, Carr spent the first nine seasons of his career with the Las Vegas/Oakland Raiders.
Following the Panthers, the Saints will play their next game when they travel to Texas to face off against the Dallas Cowboys on September 15.
As for McCollum, he is entering his fourth season playing for the Pelicans.
He finished last year with averages of 20.0 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.6 assists per contest while shooting 45.9% from the field and 42.9% from the three-point range in 66 games.
The Pelicans made the NBA playoffs for the second time in three seasons, but they lost to the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first round (in four games).