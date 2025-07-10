NBA Star Cooper Flagg Reveals Famous Contact In His Phone
Cooper Flagg had an incredible season at Duke before being selected with the first pick in the 2025 NBA Draft last month.
The Dallas Mavericks recently released a short video of Flagg being interviewed.
Via The Mavs: "Get to know Coop in 32 seconds before his Summer League debut ⏲️"
Flagg was asked to name a famous contact in his phone.
Interviewer: "What's a famous person in your contacts?"
Flagg: "Jayson Tatum."
Tatum should come as no surprise to NBA fans, as he is also a former Duke superstar.
He spent one season in college before being selected with the third pick in the 2017 NBA Draft by the Boston Celtics.
Via Front Office Sports (on June 17, 2024):
"• McDonald’s All-American
• Gatorade National POTY
• A college superstar at Duke
• Signed with Jordan Brand
• Set for a historic contract
• 3x All-NBA First Team
• 5x NBA All-Star
• 26 years old
Jayson Tatum: now, an NBA Champion."
Flagg helped lead the Blue Devils to the Final Four (before they lost to Houston).
He is expected to be a potential NBA superstar.
Flagg will make his pro debut on Thursday evening when the Mavs face off against Bronny James and the Los Angeles Lakers at NBA Summer League in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Via Mike Curtis of The Dallas Morning News: "The #Mavs just finished shootaround ahead of tonight’s Summer League opener against the #Lakers.
Cooper Flagg will make his unofficial debut in a Mavs uniform. He’s working on post moves this morning."