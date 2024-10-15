NBA Star Damian Lillard Reacts To Jets-Raiders Trade
On Tuesday, the New York Jets pulled off a blockbuster trade to acquire superstar wide receiver Davante Adams from the Las Vegas Raiders.
Adams is now reunited with Aaron Rodgers, who he spent eight seasons with on the Green Bay Packers.
Via The New York Jets: "OFFICIAL: We have traded for WR Davante Adams."
Thousands of people reacted to the news, and one person who sent out a post (via X) was Damian Lillard.
The Milwaukee Bucks point guard is from Oakland and a Raiders fan.
His post had over 6,000 likes and 480,000 impressions in five hours.
Lillard wrote: "Now watch Tae go do a Randy Moss in New England smh"
Many fans reacted to Lillard's post.
@curryrange_: "Old Arod isn’t peak brady dame"
@wrldoftatum: "Jets never won a super bowl to begin with lmao"
@E_M248: "He gonna be like you going to the Bucks. All stats no wins."
The Jets have gotten off to a tough start to the season with a 2-4 record in their first six games.
They most recently lost to the Buffalo Bills by a score of 23-20 on Monday Night Football.
Via ESPN's Adam Schefter: "Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams during their time in Green Bay:
🏈622 receptions 🏈7,590 receiving yards 🏈69 TDs
Now they’re back together with the Jets."
As for Lillard, he is going into his 13th NBA season (and second playing for the Bucks).
The eight-time NBA All-Star will go down among the best point guards of all time.