NBA Star De'Aaron Fox Reportedly Unfollowed Former Sacramento Kings Teammate

De'Aaron Fox reportedly unfollowed his former teammate after getting traded to the Spurs.

Ben Stinar

Feb 5, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard De'Aaron Fox (4) in action against the Atlanta Hawks in the third quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Feb 5, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard De'Aaron Fox (4) in action against the Atlanta Hawks in the third quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

De'Aaron Fox is one of the best point guards in the middle of his prime (at 27).

He was recently traded to the San Antonio Spurs after spending his first seven and a half seasons playing for the Sacramento Kings.

Following the trade, people on social media claim that Fox has unfollowed his former teammate (Domantas Sabonis).

Via X user @instantkings: "De Aaron Fox has unfollowed Domantas Sabonis on instagram."

It's unclear when Fox unfollowed Sabonis (or if he had been following him prior to the trade).

That said, he is not currently following the three-time NBA All-Star.

Via X user @keegan16murray: "So Fox unfollowed Sabonis on Instagram

Sabonis was following Fox this morning, and has since unfollowed DeAaron

All signs are pointing to an ugly breakup between the two stars"

Fox was the fifth pick in the 2017 NBA Draft out of Kentucky.

The 2023 NBA All-Star is currently averaging 24.7 points, 4.9 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 1.5 steals per contest while shooting 46.9% from the field and 31.9% from the three-point range in 49 games.

Apr 14, 2024; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis (10) and guard De'Aaron Fox (5) walk on the court during a break in the action against the Portland Trail Blazers in the third quarter at the Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images / Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

During their time as teammates, Fox and Sabonis helped lead the Kings to the NBA playoffs one time.

They broke a 16-year drought for the franchise.

As for the Spurs, they are the 12th seed in the Western Conference with a 28-23 record in 51 games.

There is a lot of excitement about the duo of Fox and 2024 Rookie of The Year Victor Wembanyama.

On Friday night, the Spurs will play the Celtics in Boston.

