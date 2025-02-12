NBA Star De'Aaron Fox Reportedly Unfollowed Former Sacramento Kings Teammate
De'Aaron Fox is one of the best point guards in the middle of his prime (at 27).
He was recently traded to the San Antonio Spurs after spending his first seven and a half seasons playing for the Sacramento Kings.
Following the trade, people on social media claim that Fox has unfollowed his former teammate (Domantas Sabonis).
Via X user @instantkings: "De Aaron Fox has unfollowed Domantas Sabonis on instagram."
It's unclear when Fox unfollowed Sabonis (or if he had been following him prior to the trade).
That said, he is not currently following the three-time NBA All-Star.
Via X user @keegan16murray: "So Fox unfollowed Sabonis on Instagram
Sabonis was following Fox this morning, and has since unfollowed DeAaron
All signs are pointing to an ugly breakup between the two stars"
Fox was the fifth pick in the 2017 NBA Draft out of Kentucky.
The 2023 NBA All-Star is currently averaging 24.7 points, 4.9 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 1.5 steals per contest while shooting 46.9% from the field and 31.9% from the three-point range in 49 games.
During their time as teammates, Fox and Sabonis helped lead the Kings to the NBA playoffs one time.
They broke a 16-year drought for the franchise.
As for the Spurs, they are the 12th seed in the Western Conference with a 28-23 record in 51 games.
There is a lot of excitement about the duo of Fox and 2024 Rookie of The Year Victor Wembanyama.
On Friday night, the Spurs will play the Celtics in Boston.