NBA Star Dejounte Murray Posts Photo With Lil Wayne
Dejounte Murray is coming off his second season with the Atlanta Hawks.
The 2022 NBA All-Star averaged 22.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 6.4 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 45.9% from the field and 36.3% from the three-point range in 78 games.
Over the offseason, the Hawks traded Murray to the New Orleans Pelicans.
So far, Murray appears to be very happy to be in New Orleans.
He has posted a lot of photos of himself wearing team gear to Instagram.
Most recently, Murray was in Las Vegas and posted a photo with rapper Lil Wayne (who is from New Orleans).
Murray captioned his post: "Where I Come From This Sh*+ So LEGENDARY….💯💪🏽 The MF GREATEST To Ever Do It!!! 🎙️ @liltunechi 🖤 #DM5#NOLA😎"
New Orleans fans should love that Murray is already representing their city in a big way.
He has an excellent chance to help the Pelicans finish as one of the best four teams in the Western Confernece.
The Pelicans already have a roster that also features CJ McCollum, Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson.
Murray was initially the 29th pick in the 2016 NBA Draft out of Washington.
He has spent eight seasons in the league with the San Antonio Spurs (and Hawks).
His career averages are 15.4 points, 5.8 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 45.8% from the field and 34.5% from the three-point range in 472 games.
The 27-year-old has also appeared in 21 NBA playoff games (12 starts).