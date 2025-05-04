NBA Star Dejounte Murray Reacts To Gregg Popovich News
Dejounte Murray spent the first six years of his career with the San Antonio Spurs.
In that span, he played for legendary head coach Gregg Popovich.
Following the news that Popovich would step down as the team's head coach, Murray sent out a heartfelt post (via X).
His post had over 1,700 likes and 29,000 impressions in less than two hours.
Murray wrote: "I Love You Pop And I Thank GOD For Allowing A Basketball To Bring Us Together. The Best Part Besides You Being The GOAT Is The Way You Care For Everyone Genuinely Off The Court. In My DARKEST Days You Was Always A Shoulder To Lean And Cry On And I Will Never Forget That!!!! 🙏🏽🖤"
Murray made his only NBA All-Star Game (2022) as a member of the Spurs.
He finished that season with averages of 21.1 points, 8.3 rebounds, 9.2 assists and 2.0 steals per contest while shooting 46.2% from the field and 32.7% from the three-point range in 68 games.
Murray was the 29th pick in the 2016 NBA Draft out of Washington.
He has spent the last three years playing for the Atlanta Hawks and New Orleans Pelicans.
His career averages are 15.5 points, 5.8 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.5 steals per contest while shooting 45.3% from the field and 34.0% from the three-point range in 503 games.
Murray wrote (on June 29, 2022): "SAN ANTONIO I LOVE YOU FOREVER…..🖤 Thank You @spurs And The Whole City For Believing In Me And Embracing Me From DAY ONE. I Want To Write A Whole Book But It’s Not Easy. We Are Family And Its Always Going To Be Bigger Than Basketball!!!"