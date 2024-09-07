Fastbreak

NBA Star Dejounte Murray Sends Out Heartfelt Instagram Post

New Orleans Pelicans star Dejounte Murray made a post to Instagram.

Ben Stinar

Feb 11, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich talks to Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray (5) after a game at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Dejounte Murray has become one of the most exciting guards in the NBA.

He is coming off another strong season where he averaged 22.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 6.4 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 45.9% from the field and 36.3% from the three-point range in 78 games.

On Friday evening, the 2022 NBA All-Star sent out a heartfelt post to Instagram.

Murray wrote: "THANK YOU 🙏🏽 Grandma For Loving Me And Being Hard On Me Since I Was A Baby Because You Seen Something In Me That I Didn’t See In Myself!!! 💯#OgScorpio

FAMILY.OVER.EVERYTHING🖤"

The photo quickly had a lot of comments.

@throneofvee: "One thingggg about a scorpio…we going make sure our people on the right track!!!🫶🏾🫶🏾"

@edward2322: "What a blessing grandmother's are special 🙏"

@daveyurco: "Real know real! ATL miss you🦾🦾🦾🦾!!"

@malahneee: "🔥🔥"

@mamatshabazz: "Aww love it!!!"

Apr 17, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray (5) dunks the ball on Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic (9) during the second half during a play-in game of the 2024 NBA playoffs at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images / David Banks-Imagn Images

Murray had spent the previous two seasons with the Atlanta Hawks.

He was traded to the New Orleans Pelicans over the offseason.

Via Pelicans.com on July 6: "The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that the team has acquired guard Dejounte Murray in a trade with the Atlanta Hawks. In exchange, New Orleans has conveyed Dyson Daniels, E.J. Liddell, Larry Nance Jr., Cody Zeller (via sign-and-trade), and two future first round draft picks."

Mar 10, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray (5) controls the ball against the New Orleans Pelicans during the first half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Murray is expected to be a huge addition to a team that already has Brandon Ingram, CJ McCollum and Brandon Ingram.

They have a chance to be one of the best four teams in the Western Conference.

