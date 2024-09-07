NBA Star Dejounte Murray Sends Out Heartfelt Instagram Post
Dejounte Murray has become one of the most exciting guards in the NBA.
He is coming off another strong season where he averaged 22.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 6.4 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 45.9% from the field and 36.3% from the three-point range in 78 games.
On Friday evening, the 2022 NBA All-Star sent out a heartfelt post to Instagram.
Murray wrote: "THANK YOU 🙏🏽 Grandma For Loving Me And Being Hard On Me Since I Was A Baby Because You Seen Something In Me That I Didn’t See In Myself!!! 💯#OgScorpio
FAMILY.OVER.EVERYTHING🖤"
The photo quickly had a lot of comments.
@throneofvee: "One thingggg about a scorpio…we going make sure our people on the right track!!!🫶🏾🫶🏾"
@edward2322: "What a blessing grandmother's are special 🙏"
@daveyurco: "Real know real! ATL miss you🦾🦾🦾🦾!!"
@malahneee: "🔥🔥"
@mamatshabazz: "Aww love it!!!"
Murray had spent the previous two seasons with the Atlanta Hawks.
He was traded to the New Orleans Pelicans over the offseason.
Via Pelicans.com on July 6: "The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that the team has acquired guard Dejounte Murray in a trade with the Atlanta Hawks. In exchange, New Orleans has conveyed Dyson Daniels, E.J. Liddell, Larry Nance Jr., Cody Zeller (via sign-and-trade), and two future first round draft picks."
Murray is expected to be a huge addition to a team that already has Brandon Ingram, CJ McCollum and Brandon Ingram.
They have a chance to be one of the best four teams in the Western Conference.