NBA Star Derrick Rose Sends Out Viral Instagram Post Amid Retirement Rumors

Recent Memphis Grizzlies guard Derrick Rose made a post to Instagram.

Ben Stinar

Nov 4, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Knicks guard Derrick Rose (4) warms up before the game against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images
/ Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

Earlier this week, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that the Memphis Grizzlies are waiving Derrick Rose.

The move came as a massive surprise due to the fact that Rose is coming off a solid season.

Details later emerged that Rose reportedly requested to be released.

Via SNY's Ian Begley: "My understanding on Derrick Rose, per sources familiar with the matter: Memphis let Rose out of his contract. Look for Rose to prove an update on what’s next for him later this week."

On Wednesday evening, Rose made a post to Instagram with a video.

Rose captioned the post: "The Renascence 9.26.24"

There were over 37,000 likes on his video in less than 50 minutes.

Many fans continue to speculate that Rose could be retiring after 15 seasons.

Via @Jefe_Zel: "It’s over."

Via @4GameSuspension: "It's a wrap"

Via @DerrickRoseMuse: "If this is the end. I’m at peace. He showed everyone how much he loves the game and proved all the doubters wrong. Will be supporting D Rose in whatever is next. ❤️"

Via @bballforever_: "Derrick Rose just posted this cryptic video 🧐 Could this be the end?"

Rose finished the 2023-24 season with averages of 8.0 points, 1.9 rebounds and 3.2 assists per contest while shooting 46.1% from the field and 36.6% from the three-point range in 24 games.

Back in April, Rose said that he was planning to play in 2025.

Rose (in April): "Yes, I'm coming back. I talked to Zach. I talked to coach. I didn't stop working out even though ya'll haven't see me on the court. I've been working out every day. Twice a day, sometimes."

Ben Stinar

BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.