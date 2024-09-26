NBA Star Derrick Rose Sends Out Viral Instagram Post Amid Retirement Rumors
Earlier this week, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that the Memphis Grizzlies are waiving Derrick Rose.
The move came as a massive surprise due to the fact that Rose is coming off a solid season.
Details later emerged that Rose reportedly requested to be released.
Via SNY's Ian Begley: "My understanding on Derrick Rose, per sources familiar with the matter: Memphis let Rose out of his contract. Look for Rose to prove an update on what’s next for him later this week."
On Wednesday evening, Rose made a post to Instagram with a video.
Rose captioned the post: "The Renascence 9.26.24"
There were over 37,000 likes on his video in less than 50 minutes.
Many fans continue to speculate that Rose could be retiring after 15 seasons.
Via @Jefe_Zel: "It’s over."
Via @4GameSuspension: "It's a wrap"
Via @DerrickRoseMuse: "If this is the end. I’m at peace. He showed everyone how much he loves the game and proved all the doubters wrong. Will be supporting D Rose in whatever is next. ❤️"
Via @bballforever_: "Derrick Rose just posted this cryptic video 🧐 Could this be the end?"
Rose finished the 2023-24 season with averages of 8.0 points, 1.9 rebounds and 3.2 assists per contest while shooting 46.1% from the field and 36.6% from the three-point range in 24 games.
Back in April, Rose said that he was planning to play in 2025.
Rose (in April): "Yes, I'm coming back. I talked to Zach. I talked to coach. I didn't stop working out even though ya'll haven't see me on the court. I've been working out every day. Twice a day, sometimes."