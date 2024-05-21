NBA Star Donovan Mitchell Dropped Exciting Announcement On Social Media
Donovan Mitchell is among best (and most popular) players in the NBA.
The Cleveland Cavaliers star is coming off a season where he made his fifth straight NBA All-Star Game.
He averaged 26.6 points, 5.1 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.8 steals per contest while shooting 46.2% from the field and 36.8% from the three-point range in 55 games.
On Tuesday, Mitchell made an exciting announcement on social media.
The superstar guard will be hosting a two-day basketball camp for kids in 1st-8th grade on June 22 and 23 in Connecticut.
Mitchell wrote: "It’s That Time‼️‼️‼️ Registration Open Tomorrow @6am For Additional Details Go To My Website MyWay45.com 🕷️🕷️ *Space Is Limited*"
Many players around the NBA have basketball camps for kids.
In addition to getting to meet their favorite players, they are also able to learn and get time on the court.
Mitchell has played two seasons for the Cavs, and they finished this past year as the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 48-34 record.
They beat the Orlando Magic in the first round of the NBA playoffs, but lost to Jaylen Brown and the Boston Celtics in the second round (in five games).
Mitchell was the 13th pick in the 2017 NBA Draft out of Louisville.
Before getting traded to the Cavs (in 2022), he spent the first five seasons of his career playing for the Utah Jazz.
His career averages are 24.8 points, 4.3 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 45.0% from the field and 36.6% from the three-point range.