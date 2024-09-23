NBA Star Donovan Mitchell Reacts To A'ja Wilson News
A'ja Wilson is coming off another incredible regular season for the Las Vegas Aces.
She finished with averages of 26.9 points, 11.9 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.8 steals and 2.6 blocks per contest while shooting 51.8% from the field in 38 games.
On Sunday, Wilson was named as the 2024 WNBA MVP.
Via WNBA: "A'ja + M'VP, 3x 🏆
It just goes together. Redefining the game, one play at a time. Congrats, A'ja Wilson on being named the UNANIMOUS Most Valuable Player! 2024 @kiausa WNBA MVP | #KiaMVP
26.9 PPG | 11.9 RPG | 2.3 APG | 1.8 SPG | 2.6 BPG"
Many people reacted to the news, and one person who sent out a post was Cleveland Cavaliers All-Star Donovan Mitchell.
Mitchell (via his Instagram story): "🐐 @aja22wilson"
Wilson has led the Aces to the WNBA Championship in each of the previous two seasons.
They enter the 2024 playoffs as the second seed in the Western Conference and are matched up with the Seattle Storm in the first round.
The Aces won Game 1 (on Sunday) by a score of 78-67.
Wilson finished with 21 points, eight rebounds, two assists and five blocks while shooting 9/21 from the field and 1/2 from the three-point range in 36 minutes of playing time.
As for Mitchell, he is one of the best shooting guards in the NBA.
The Cavs will play their first game of the 2024-25 season on October 23 when they visit Scottie Barnes and the Toronto Raptors in Canada.