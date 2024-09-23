NBA Star Donovan Mitchell Reacts To A'ja Wilson News

A'ja + M'VP 🏆



It just goes together. Redefining the game, one play at a time. Congrats, A'ja Wilson!



26.9 PPG | 11.9 RPG | 2.3 APG | 1.8 SPG | 2.6 BPG



2024 @Kia WNBA MVP #KiaMVP pic.twitter.com/c9d4n8NTRl