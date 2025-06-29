NBA Star Donovan Mitchell Reacts To Cavs-Bulls Trade
On Saturday, ESPN's Shams Charania reported the news that the Cleveland Cavaliers had landed Lonzo Ball in a deal with the Chicago Bulls.
Despite dealing with a long history of injuries, Ball is a solid role player (who is just 27).
Via Charania (on Sunday): "ESPN story on the Cavaliers acquiring Lonzo Ball from the Chicago Bulls for Isaac Okoro as Cleveland prepares to potentially lose Ty Jerome in free agency:"
Following the trade, Cavs superstar Donovan Mitchell made a post to his Instagram story for Ball.
He wrote: "@zo 🔥🔥🔥🔥"
Ball finished this past season with averages of 7.6 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 36.6% from the field and 34.4% from the three-point range in 35 games.
He has also spent time with the Los Angeles Lakers and New Orleans Pelicans over eight NBA years.
Via Bleacher Report (on October 16): "LONZO BALL IS FINALLY BACK AFTER 2 YEARS 😭
THEN HITS HIS 1ST SHOT 🔥"
As for Mitchell, he remains one of the best guards in the NBA (in the middle of his prime at 28).
This past year, the former Louisville standout averaged 24.0 points, 4.5 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 44.3% from the field and 36.8% from the three-point range in 71 games.
Via NBA on ESPN: "Lonzo Ball was in the same draft class as Donovan Mitchell and Jarrett Allen (2017) 🤯
Now they're teammates with the Cavs 🔥"
The Cavs lost to the Indiana Pacers in the second round of the 2025 NBA playoffs.