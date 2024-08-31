NBA Star Donovan Mitchell Reacts To Heartbreaking News
On Friday morning, the sports world reacted to the tragic passing of NHL star Johnny Gaudreau.
The 31-year-old was with the Columbus Blue Jackets and had been entering his 12th season.
One team to send out a message was the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Via the Cavs: "In Loving Memory | Johnny Gaudreau | 1993-2024
The Cleveland Monsters and Rock Entertainment Group are devastated by the shocking and tragic passing of Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau. On behalf of our entire organization, we send our deepest condolences and endless love and support to Johnny and Matthew’s family, friends, fans, teammates, and colleagues with the Columbus Blue Jackets and across the hockey world."
Cavs superstar Donovan Mitchell reposted the message from the team to his Instagram story with four emojis.
Mitchell wrote: "🙏🏾🙏🏾💔💔"
Gaudreau was the 104th pick in the 2011 NHL Draft and spent the first nine seasons of his career with the Calgary Flames (before joining Columbus in 2022).
On Saturday, his wife (Meredith) made two heartfelt posts to Instagram.
Her first post: "Thank you for the best years of my life. Despite losing you, I am still the luckiest girl in the world to have been yours. I love you so so much. You were perfect. Some days it felt too good to be true. I love every single thing about you. You are my forever and I can’t wait to be with you again. I love you so much forever and ever"
Her second post: "The absolute best dad in the world. So caring and loving. The best partner to go through parenthood with. John never missed a single appointment. Was the best at putting the baby to sleep and the Apple of Noa’s eye. I love how much she looks like him. We are going to make you proud. We love you so so so much daddy"