NBA Star Donovan Mitchell Reveals Russell Westbrook Story
Russell Westbrook is one of the best players of all time.
The 2017 MVP is known to play with extreme emotion and has been a fan-favorite for most of the teams he has spent time with.
Recently, Cleveland Cavaliers All-Star Donovan Mitchell spoke about playing against Westbrook during his rookie season (via MILLION DOLLAZ WORTH OF GAME, h/t X user @TheWestbrookEra).
Mitchell: "I was a big Russell Westbrook fan, when he was dunking on people and he just be walking around screaming... I got to see him on the bench and he’s doing his little dances and I’m over here in warmups like alright, bet, where he at... So I see him and he's doing all that. He stops and just looks at me and just stares at me... We get into the game... I foul him on a shot fake and go to him like, 'Good move,' and he’s like, 'Who the f**k are you?'... After that it was all love."
Mitchell alluded to the fact that despite being the 13th pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, the former Louisville star was not seen (at that time) as being able to become the player that he is today.
Ironically, that season Mitchell and the Utah Jazz defeated Westbrook and the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first round of the 2018 NBA playoffs.
The Jazz traded Mitchell to the Cavs during the 2022 offseason.
He finished this past year with averages of 26.6 points, 5.1 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.8 steals per contest while shooting 46.2% from the field and 36.8% from the three-point range.