Fastbreak

NBA Star Donovan Mitchell Sends Instagram Message To Bam Adebayo

Donovan Mitchell sent a message to Miami Heat star Bam Adebayo.

Ben Stinar

Nov 13, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) and Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) traded jerseys after the game at Vivint Arena. Miami Heat won 111-105. Mandatory Credit: Chris Nicoll-Imagn Images
Nov 13, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) and Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) traded jerseys after the game at Vivint Arena. Miami Heat won 111-105. Mandatory Credit: Chris Nicoll-Imagn Images / Chris Nicoll-Imagn Images

Bam Adebayo is one of the best centers in the NBA.

This week, the Miami Heat star celebrated his 28th birthday.

One person who sent Adebayo a message was Cleveland Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell (via his Instagram story).

Mitchell wrote: "Happy birthday my son @bam1of1 💯💯"

Donovan Mitchell IG Story
Donovan Mitchell IG Story / July 20

Mitchell and Adebayo are two of the best players in the NBA (and in the middle of their primes).

Therefore, many fans will likely enjoy seeing Mitchell show love to Adebayo.

NBA
Mar 8, 2023; Miami, Florida, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) drives to the basket against Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) during the third quarter at Miami-Dade Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Adebayo finished last season with averages of 18.1 points, 9.6 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 48.5% from the field and 35.7% from the three-point range in 78 games.

The Heat were swept by Mitchell and the Cavs in the first round of the 2025 NBA playoffs.

Via @HeatvsHaters: "Bam Adebayo at 28:

5x All-Defensive
3x All-Star
2x Olympic Gold Medalist
2 Finals appearances
Made Playoffs 7/8 seasons
4th in Points (Heat)
2nd in Rebounds (Heat)
3rd in Assists (Heat)
4th in Steals (Heat)
5th in Blocks (Heat)
3rd in Triple-Doubles (Heat)"

Bam Adebayo NBA
Dec 28, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) controls the ball against the Atlanta Hawks during the first half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

On the other hand, Mitchell finished the season with averages of 24.0 points, 4.5 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 44.3% from the field and 36.8% from the three-point range in 71 games.

After sweeping Miami, the Cavs lost to the Indiana Pacers in the second round of the playoffs (in five games).

Donovan Mitchell
May 13, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) reacts during the second half of game five against the Indiana Pacers in the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Mitchell and Adebayo were both drafted in 2017.

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar covers basketball for ''Ball Around on SI'' and ''Fastbreak on SI'' and other Hilltop30 Media Group sites on the Sports Illustrated network.