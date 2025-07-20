NBA Star Donovan Mitchell Sends Instagram Message To Bam Adebayo
Bam Adebayo is one of the best centers in the NBA.
This week, the Miami Heat star celebrated his 28th birthday.
One person who sent Adebayo a message was Cleveland Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell (via his Instagram story).
Mitchell wrote: "Happy birthday my son @bam1of1 💯💯"
Mitchell and Adebayo are two of the best players in the NBA (and in the middle of their primes).
Therefore, many fans will likely enjoy seeing Mitchell show love to Adebayo.
Adebayo finished last season with averages of 18.1 points, 9.6 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 48.5% from the field and 35.7% from the three-point range in 78 games.
The Heat were swept by Mitchell and the Cavs in the first round of the 2025 NBA playoffs.
Via @HeatvsHaters: "Bam Adebayo at 28:
5x All-Defensive
3x All-Star
2x Olympic Gold Medalist
2 Finals appearances
Made Playoffs 7/8 seasons
4th in Points (Heat)
2nd in Rebounds (Heat)
3rd in Assists (Heat)
4th in Steals (Heat)
5th in Blocks (Heat)
3rd in Triple-Doubles (Heat)"
On the other hand, Mitchell finished the season with averages of 24.0 points, 4.5 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 44.3% from the field and 36.8% from the three-point range in 71 games.
After sweeping Miami, the Cavs lost to the Indiana Pacers in the second round of the playoffs (in five games).
Mitchell and Adebayo were both drafted in 2017.