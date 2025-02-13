NBA Star Draymond Green Comments On Ben Simmons Clippers News
Ben Simmons is currently in the middle of his ninth year in the NBA.
The three-time All-Star had been averaging 6.2 points, 5.2 rebounds and 6.9 assists per contest while shooting 54.7% from the field in 33 games for the Brooklyn Nets.
After getting waived by Brooklyn (in a buyout), Simmons signed a deal with the LA Clippers.
Via Clippers.com: "The LA Clippers have signed Ben Simmons, it was announced by Lawrence Frank, President of Basketball Operations. Per team policy, terms of the agreement were not released."
Following the news, Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green shared his thoughts.
Green (via The Draymond Green Show with Baron Davis): ""I think if he can tap back into half of what he was... Another playmaker, another switchable defender... But he gotta go be Ben Simmons... It ain't gotta be the All-Star Ben Simmons. No one is expecting that, but he gotta be somewhat of Ben Simmons... I think it's a low-risk, high-reward possible move."
Simmons was the first pick in the 2016 NBA Draft out of LSU.
His career averages (for the 76ers and Nets) are 13.6 points, 7.6 rebounds, 7.4 assists and 1.5 steals per contest while shooting 56.0% from the field in 365 games.
The 28-year-old has also appeared in 34 NBA playoff games.
The Clippers are the sixth seed in the Western Conference with a 30-23 record in 53 games.
They are in the middle of a two-game winning streak (and 6-4 over their last ten).
On Thursday night, the Clippers will visit the Utah Jazz.