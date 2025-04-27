Fastbreak

NBA Star Draymond Green Gets Heartfelt Instagram Message From His Wife

Draymond Green's wife made a post to her Instagram story.

Ben Stinar

Michigan State University's 2022 Hall of Fame inductee Draymond Green poses for a photo with his family during an induction ceremony on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, at the Clara Bell Smith Center on the MSU campus in East Lansing. 220909 Msu Hof 099a
Michigan State University's 2022 Hall of Fame inductee Draymond Green poses for a photo with his family during an induction ceremony on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, at the Clara Bell Smith Center on the MSU campus in East Lansing. 220909 Msu Hof 099a / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

Draymond Green and the Golden State Warriors are currently in the middle of a first-round playoff series with the Houston Rockets.

Green finished his 13th NBA regular season with averages of 9.0 points, 6.1 rebounds, 5.6 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.0 blocks per contest while shooting 42.4% from the field and 32.5% from the three-point range in 68 games.

He won the 2024-25 NBA Hustle Award.

Via The NBA: "The winner of the 2024-25 NBA Hustle Award is... Draymond Green! #NBAAwards

The award honors a player who makes the effort plays that do not often appear in the box score but help determine team success."

After the news, Green's wife (Hazel Renee) made a heartfelt post to her Instagram story.

Renee wrote: "One thing about Two things for sure That man be out there working hard on that court!! Congratulations Love 💕"

Draymond Green Wife IG Story
Draymond Green Wife IG Story / April, 2025

Green was the 35th pick in the 2012 NBA Draft out of Michigan State.

He has helped lead the Warriors to four NBA Championships (and six NBA Finals appearances).

The future Hall of Famer has also made four All-Star Games (and won the 2017 Defensive Player of The Year Award).

Via The Golden State Warriors: "The 2024-25 NBA Hustle Award winner

take a look at some of Dray's best defensive highlights from this year"

The Warriors currently have a 2-1 lead over the Rockets after winning Game 3 by a score of 104-93.

Green finished with seven points, eight rebounds, four assists, two steals and three blocks while shooting 3/11 from the field in 34 minutes.

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.