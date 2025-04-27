NBA Star Draymond Green Gets Heartfelt Instagram Message From His Wife
Draymond Green and the Golden State Warriors are currently in the middle of a first-round playoff series with the Houston Rockets.
Green finished his 13th NBA regular season with averages of 9.0 points, 6.1 rebounds, 5.6 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.0 blocks per contest while shooting 42.4% from the field and 32.5% from the three-point range in 68 games.
He won the 2024-25 NBA Hustle Award.
Via The NBA: "The winner of the 2024-25 NBA Hustle Award is... Draymond Green! #NBAAwards
The award honors a player who makes the effort plays that do not often appear in the box score but help determine team success."
After the news, Green's wife (Hazel Renee) made a heartfelt post to her Instagram story.
Renee wrote: "One thing about Two things for sure That man be out there working hard on that court!! Congratulations Love 💕"
Green was the 35th pick in the 2012 NBA Draft out of Michigan State.
He has helped lead the Warriors to four NBA Championships (and six NBA Finals appearances).
The future Hall of Famer has also made four All-Star Games (and won the 2017 Defensive Player of The Year Award).
Via The Golden State Warriors: "The 2024-25 NBA Hustle Award winner
take a look at some of Dray's best defensive highlights from this year"
The Warriors currently have a 2-1 lead over the Rockets after winning Game 3 by a score of 104-93.
Green finished with seven points, eight rebounds, four assists, two steals and three blocks while shooting 3/11 from the field in 34 minutes.