NBA Star Draymond Green Makes Blunt LeBron James Lakers Comment After Mavs Trade
Over the weekend, Los Angeles Lakers pulled of arguably the most shocking trade in NBA history when they landed Luka Doncic (via the Dallas Mavericks).
Nearly everyone around the league has given their opinion on the blockbuster deal.
Via Lakers.com: "The Los Angeles Lakers have acquired five-time First Team All-NBA guard Luka Dončić, forward/center Maxi Kleber and forward/center Markieff Morris from the Dallas Mavericks in a three-team trade. In return, the Lakers sent forward Anthony Davis, guard Max Christie and a future first round draft pick to the Dallas Mavericks, while guard Jalen Hood-Schifino and a future second round pick were sent to the Utah Jazz."
One person who shared his thoughts was Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green (via The Draymond Green Show with Baron Davis).
He made an intriguing comment about LeBron James and the Lakers going forward.
Green: "They didn't even let you in that they were making this trade. They're doing this strictly off of what the franchise thinks, which means for me, I personally think the next thing they do is gonna be strictly best for the franchise and not necessarily what's best for Bron."
Doncic (25) is now expected to be the face of the franchise for many years to come.
On the other hand, James (who is still an elite player) just turned 40.