NBA Star Draymond Green Reacts To Portland Trail Blazers Signing
This week, the Portland Trail Blazers officially announced that they had signed Damian Lillard.
Before his last two seasons with the Milwaukee Bucks, Lillard had spent 11 years playing for Portland.
One person who reacted to the news was Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green.
Green wrote (via his Instagram story): "That backdrop just look right !"
Lillard became a franchise legend (and made seven All-Star Games in Portland).
Via Underdog NBA: "Damian Lillard's ranking in Blazers franchise history:
1st in PTS
1st in PPG
1st in 3PM
1st in 3PG
1st in playoff 3PM
1st in playoff 3PG
2nd in AST
2nd in playoff PTS
2nd in playoff PPG
3rd in GP
3rd in playoff AST
4th in APG
4th in playoff STL
4th in Wins
Back in Portland."
Lillard had a disappointing two-year tenure with the Milwaukee Bucks where they were unable to get out of the first round.
That said, he made the All-Star Game in both seasons with the franchise.
ESPN's Shams Charania reported the details of his deal (earlier this month).
Via Charania: "Nine-time NBA All-Star Damian Lillard is finalizing a three-year, $42 million contract to return to the Portland Trail Blazers, sources tell ESPN. Deal is expected to include a player option in 2027-28 and a no-trade clause. A storybook reunion home for the 35-year-old."
As for Green, he has gone 33-12 in 45 matchups against Lillard.
They were also teammates on Team USA (at the 2021 Olympics).