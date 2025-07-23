NBA Star Draymond Green Reacts To Portland Trail Blazers Signing

Damian Lillard's ranking in Blazers franchise history:



1st in PTS

1st in PPG

1st in 3PM

1st in 3PG

1st in playoff 3PM

1st in playoff 3PG

2nd in AST

2nd in playoff PTS

2nd in playoff PPG

3rd in GP

3rd in playoff AST

4th in APG

4th in playoff STL

4th in Wins



Back in Portland.