NBA Star Draymond Green Reacts To Shaquille O'Neal News
Shaquille O'Neal is one of the best (and most famous) NBA players of all time.
Recently, it was announced that the Basketball Hall of Famer would get a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
Via Hot Freestyle: "Shaquille O’Neal is officially being honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame as part of the Class of 2026.
The legendary NBA star, media personality and business mogul will be recognized in the Sports Entertainment category, celebrating his impact beyond basketball. 🌟🐐"
One person who reacted to the news was Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green.
Green wrote (via his Instagram story): "Insane Diesel!!! Wow"
O'Neal was the first pick in the 1992 NBA Draft out of LSU.
He played 19 seasons for the Orlando Magic, Los Angeles Lakers, Miami Heat, Phoenix Suns, Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics.
His career averages were 23.7 points, 10.9 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 2.3 blocks per contest while shooting 58.2% from the field in 1,207 games.
Via StatMuse: "Shaquille O’Neal in the 2000 Finals:
41 PTS | 12 REB | 4 BLK | 59.4 FG%
35 PTS | 11 REB | 2 BLK | 63.0 FG%
36 PTS | 21 REB | 2 BLK | 52.0 FG%
33 PTS | 13 REB | 2 BLK | 62.5 FG%
40 PTS | 24 REB | 3 BLK | 61.1 FG%
43 PTS | 19 REB | 3 BLK | 67.7 FG%
Won his first Finals MVP."
The 2000 MVP won four NBA Championships with the Lakers and Heat.