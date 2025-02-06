NBA Star Draymond Green Rips Chicago Bulls After Zach LaVine Trade
Earlier this week, the Chicago Bulls traded Zach LaVine to the Sacramento Kings.
LaVine had been with the Bulls for part of eight seasons.
While a big contract lowered his trade value, the two-time NBA All-Star is averaging 24.0 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.5 assists per contest while shooting 51.1% from the field and 44.6% from the three-point range in 42 games.
One person who reacted to the trade was Golden State Warriros star Draymond Green (via The Draymond Green Show with Baron Davis).
Green: "It's just not a smart franchise. They don't do smart things. That's been proven time and time again. You let Zach pretty much get out of town for a bag of donuts. I just think you could've done way better than that."
While LaVine put up strong numbers, the Bulls only made the NBA playoffs one time during his eight seasons with the franchise.
He averaged 24.2 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.3 assists per contest while shooting 47.4% from the field and 39.0% from the three-point range in 416 games.
Via Legion Hoops: "FULL TRADE DETAILS:
Spurs receive:
De’Aaron Fox
Jordan McLaughlin
Kings receive:
Zach LaVine
Sidy Cissoko
3 first-round picks
2 second-round picks
Bulls receive:
Kevin Huerter
Tre Jones
Zach Collins
2025 pick (via Spurs)"
The Bulls have only reached the NBA playoffs one time in the previous seven years.
They are currently the 10th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 22-29 record in 51 games.
On Wednesday night, the Bulls will visit Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Target Center.