Fastbreak

NBA Star Draymond Green Rips Chicago Bulls After Zach LaVine Trade

Draymond Green spoke about the Chicago Bulls.

Ben Stinar

Dec 13, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) talks to media after the game against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
Dec 13, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) talks to media after the game against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Earlier this week, the Chicago Bulls traded Zach LaVine to the Sacramento Kings.

LaVine had been with the Bulls for part of eight seasons.

While a big contract lowered his trade value, the two-time NBA All-Star is averaging 24.0 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.5 assists per contest while shooting 51.1% from the field and 44.6% from the three-point range in 42 games.

NBA
Oct 12, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) goes up for a dunk against the Denver Nuggets during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images / David Banks-Imagn Images

One person who reacted to the trade was Golden State Warriros star Draymond Green (via The Draymond Green Show with Baron Davis).

Green: "It's just not a smart franchise. They don't do smart things. That's been proven time and time again. You let Zach pretty much get out of town for a bag of donuts. I just think you could've done way better than that."

While LaVine put up strong numbers, the Bulls only made the NBA playoffs one time during his eight seasons with the franchise.

He averaged 24.2 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.3 assists per contest while shooting 47.4% from the field and 39.0% from the three-point range in 416 games.

Via Legion Hoops: "FULL TRADE DETAILS:

Spurs receive:
De’Aaron Fox
Jordan McLaughlin

Kings receive:
Zach LaVine
Sidy Cissoko
3 first-round picks
2 second-round picks

Bulls receive:
Kevin Huerter
Tre Jones
Zach Collins
2025 pick (via Spurs)"

The Bulls have only reached the NBA playoffs one time in the previous seven years.

They are currently the 10th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 22-29 record in 51 games.

On Wednesday night, the Bulls will visit Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Target Center.

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.