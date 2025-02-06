NBA Star Draymond Green Rips Chicago Bulls After Zach LaVine Trade

FULL TRADE DETAILS:



Spurs receive:

De’Aaron Fox

Jordan McLaughlin



Kings receive:

Zach LaVine

Sidy Cissoko

3 first-round picks

2 second-round picks



Bulls receive:

Kevin Huerter

Tre Jones

Zach Collins

2025 pick (via Spurs)



