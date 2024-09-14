NBA Star Draymond Green Sounds Off On Atlanta Falcons
The Atlanta Falcons are one of the most intriguing teams in the NFL.
The franchise has been unable to make the NFL playoffs since 2018, but they have a talented roster led by new quarterback Kirk Cousins.
NBA star Draymond Green recently started an NFL show with Jordan Schultz.
Green made his opinion on the Falcons very clear (h/t ClutchPoints).
Green: "Shoutout to my Spartan dawg, Captain Kirk. We was here at the same time. Got a bunch of love for Kirk. Bijan is a young star, shoutout to him, but Atlanta is garbage. They're garbage."
The Falcons are coming off an 18-10 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers (at home) in Week 1.
They will play their next game on Monday evening when they visit Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles.
Unsurprisingly, Green predicts that the Eagles will win that matchup.
Cousins was the 102nd pick in the 2012 NFL Draft (out of Michigan State) by the Washington Commanders.
Meanwhile, Green (also a Michigan State alum) was the 35th pick in the 2012 NBA Draft by the Golden State Warriors.
Cousins has also spent time with the Minnesota Vikings over his 13-year NFL career.
He has made the Pro Bowl four times and appeared in five NFL playoff games (four starts).
Following the Eagles, the Falcons will play their next game September 22 when they return home to host Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.
Green has spent his entire 12-year career with the Golden State Warriors.