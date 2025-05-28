NBA Star Draymond Green Was Right About Ben Simmons
Ben Simmons was once among the most talented rising stars in the NBA when he was with the Philadelphia 76ers.
After a long history with injuries, the 28-year-old has transitioned into a role player.
This season, Simmons was bought out by the Brooklyn Nets (and then signed with the LA Clippers).
The expectations for Simmons were very low.
After Simmons signed with LA, Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green spoke about the addition.
Green (via The Draymond Green Show with Baron Davis on February 12): "I think if he can tap back into half of what he was... Another playmaker, another switchable defender... But he gotta go be Ben Simmons... It ain't gotta be the All-Star Ben Simmons. No one is expecting that, but he gotta be somewhat of Ben Simmons... I think it's a low-risk, high-reward possible move."
While Simmons did not get a lot of playing time in the NBA playoffs, he was a solid addition to LA (and helped them have a strong finish to the regular season).
He provided above-average defense in addition to averaging 2.9 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists per contest while shooting 43.4% from the field.
On a minimum contract, Simmons was worth the signing.
Via @SleeperClippers: "Ben Simmons proved to be a very solid signing for the Clippers and probably deserved more minutes in the first round.
Should the Clippers look to bring him back?"
The Clippers were the fifth seed in the Western Conference with a 50-32 record.
They lost to the Denver Nuggets in the first round (in seven games).
Via StatMuse (on February 13): "Ben Simmons tonight:
12 PTS
8 REB
6 AST
3 STL
4-5 FG
The first Clipper since Marcus Camby to reach those numbers on 80+ FG%"