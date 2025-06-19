NBA Star Draymond Green Was Right About Caitlin Clark
Caitlin Clark has been one of the biggest stars in all of basketball over the last two years.
After winning the 2024 Rookie of The Year Award, she is once again among the top players in the WNBA to start the new season.
Last year, Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green said that Clark should have been on the Team USA roster (for the 2024 Olympics in Paris).
Green on August 9 (via The Draymond Green Show, h/t The Volume)"I think Caitlin Clark should have been on the USA Team. It's great for the brand. We talk brand any other time, let's not act like it doesn't matter now... If you think about what the 1992 Barcelona Dream Team did for the brand of basketball. The W are still in those phases of the NBA... The W is there, so it must be about spreading this globally and she's the biggest global star in women's basketball... I think A'ja Wilson is gonna be the GOAT. Just from a pure branding and marketing standpoint, Caitlin's the biggest."
Everything that Green said appears to have been proven correct nearly a year later.
Clark is seen as a more significant star than most NBA players.
Via Mark Gunnels: "When it comes to popularity and influence, Caitlin Clark is the third biggest basketball superstar in the world. The only two players you could put over her are LeBron James and Steph Curry."
Clark is currently averaging 21.3 points, 5.5 rebounds, 8.7 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.0 blocks per contest while shooting 44.7% from the field and 40.0% from the three-point range.