NBA Star Draymond Green Was Right About Caitlin Clark

Draymond Green was right about Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark.

Dec 13, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) talks to media after the game against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
Dec 13, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) talks to media after the game against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Caitlin Clark has been one of the biggest stars in all of basketball over the last two years.

After winning the 2024 Rookie of The Year Award, she is once again among the top players in the WNBA to start the new season.

Jun 17, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) celebrates in the second half against the Connecticut Sun at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Last year, Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green said that Clark should have been on the Team USA roster (for the 2024 Olympics in Paris).

Green on August 9 (via The Draymond Green Show, h/t The Volume)"I think Caitlin Clark should have been on the USA Team. It's great for the brand. We talk brand any other time, let's not act like it doesn't matter now... If you think about what the 1992 Barcelona Dream Team did for the brand of basketball. The W are still in those phases of the NBA... The W is there, so it must be about spreading this globally and she's the biggest global star in women's basketball... I think A'ja Wilson is gonna be the GOAT. Just from a pure branding and marketing standpoint, Caitlin's the biggest."

Everything that Green said appears to have been proven correct nearly a year later.

Clark is seen as a more significant star than most NBA players.

Via Mark Gunnels: "When it comes to popularity and influence, Caitlin Clark is the third biggest basketball superstar in the world. The only two players you could put over her are LeBron James and Steph Curry."

Clark is currently averaging 21.3 points, 5.5 rebounds, 8.7 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.0 blocks per contest while shooting 44.7% from the field and 40.0% from the three-point range.

