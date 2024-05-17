NBA Star Giannis Antetokounmpo Makes Instagram Post That Went Viral
The Milwaukee Bucks had their season come to an end earlier this month when they lost to the Indiana Pacers by a score of 120-98 in Game 6 of their first-round playoff series.
Unfortunately, the Bucks dealt with injuries, as Giannis Antetokoumpo missed the entire series (and Damian Lillard missed two games).
Considering the team had been expected to compete for a title, the season was a massive failure.
The one positive of getting eliminated early is that players get a chance to spend more time with their family.
Recently, Antetokounmpo made a post to Instagram with several photos.
There were over 150,000 likes on his post in less than three hours.
Antetokounmpo captioned the photos: "Living life 🤎🔥"
Antetokounmpo finished the regular season with averages of 30.4 points, 11.5 rebounds, 6.5 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.1 blocks per contest while shooting 61.1% from the field and 27.4% from the three-point range in 73 games.
However, the two-time MVP missed the team's final nine games.
The Bucks finished the regular season as the third seed in the Eastern Conference with a 49-33 record.
Antetokounmpo has led the franchise to the NBA playoffs in eight straight seasons (and they won the 2021 title over the Phoenix Suns).
That said, the Bucks have lost in the first round in each of the previous two seasons.
Antetokounmpo was the 15th pick in the 2013 NBA Draft and has played 11 seasons in the league (all with the Bucks).
He is an eight-time NBA All-Star.