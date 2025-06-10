Fastbreak

NBA Star Gives Out $13,000 To Random Fans On Social Media

New Orleans Pelicans star Dejounte Murray gifted fans money.

Ben Stinar

Apr 27, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray (5) talks to Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) after game six of the 2023 NBA playoffs at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Apr 27, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray (5) talks to Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) after game six of the 2023 NBA playoffs at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Dejounte Murray is coming off his ninth year in the NBA.

The New Orleans Pelicans guard had his season cut short due to injury.

That said, the 2022 NBA All-Star is still in a giving mood, as he handed out nearly $13,000 to fans online.

Murray wrote (via X) on Tuesday: "I FEEL LIKE GIVING 5 PEOPLE $2500 TODAY!!! 😅 DM5 Random Blessings"

His post had over 22,000 likes in four hours.

Many fans left comments.

@automaticnba: "U a real goat for this lol hope whoever gets the money puts it to good use"

@willirwin0: "Dejounte,

Remember game 82 @ IND last year when you were with the Hawks?

You told me I would get a “fat” tip when I kept feeding you the ball in shootaround but I never ended up getting it.

Thanks g"

@ShemarXayWarren: "You see my pfp brother. I defended your name for over 2 years in Atlanta hawks twitter"

@Wizelycook: "Im your biggest fan"

Dejounte Murray
Jan 10, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New Orleans Pelicans guard Dejounte Murray (5) shoots against the Philadelphia 76ers during the fourth quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Murray was the 29th pick in the 2016 NBA Draft out of Washington.

He has also spent time with the Atlanta Hawks and San Antonio Spurs.

NBA
Mar 11, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich shares a laugh with guard Dejounte Murray (5) during the first half against the Utah Jazz at AT&T Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images / Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

The 28-year-old finished last season with averages of 17.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, 7.4 assists and 2.0 steals per contest while shooting 39.3% from the field and 29.9% from the three-point range in 31 games.

Via The New Orleans Pelicans: "Dejounte to Zion assists

we love that"

The Pelicans were the 14th seed in the Western Conference with a 21-61 record, so they missed the NBA playoffs.

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar covers basketball for ''Ball Around on SI'' and ''Fastbreak on SI'' and other Hilltop30 Media Group sites on the Sports Illustrated network.