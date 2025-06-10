NBA Star Gives Out $13,000 To Random Fans On Social Media
Dejounte Murray is coming off his ninth year in the NBA.
The New Orleans Pelicans guard had his season cut short due to injury.
That said, the 2022 NBA All-Star is still in a giving mood, as he handed out nearly $13,000 to fans online.
Murray wrote (via X) on Tuesday: "I FEEL LIKE GIVING 5 PEOPLE $2500 TODAY!!! 😅 DM5 Random Blessings"
His post had over 22,000 likes in four hours.
Many fans left comments.
@automaticnba: "U a real goat for this lol hope whoever gets the money puts it to good use"
@willirwin0: "Dejounte,
Remember game 82 @ IND last year when you were with the Hawks?
You told me I would get a “fat” tip when I kept feeding you the ball in shootaround but I never ended up getting it.
Thanks g"
@ShemarXayWarren: "You see my pfp brother. I defended your name for over 2 years in Atlanta hawks twitter"
@Wizelycook: "Im your biggest fan"
Murray was the 29th pick in the 2016 NBA Draft out of Washington.
He has also spent time with the Atlanta Hawks and San Antonio Spurs.
The 28-year-old finished last season with averages of 17.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, 7.4 assists and 2.0 steals per contest while shooting 39.3% from the field and 29.9% from the three-point range in 31 games.
Via The New Orleans Pelicans: "Dejounte to Zion assists
we love that"
The Pelicans were the 14th seed in the Western Conference with a 21-61 record, so they missed the NBA playoffs.