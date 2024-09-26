NBA Star Isaiah Thomas Sends Out Post About Caitlin Clark
On Wednesday evening, the Indiana Fever faced off against the Sun in Connecticut for Game 2 of their first-round playoff series.
Caitlin Clark had a lot of eyes on the series, and NBA star Isaiah Thomas sent out a post about the rookie point guard.
Thomas wrote: "Caitlyn Clark’s pace is amazing!! Her advance passes are high level"
Clark finished the game with 25 points, six rebounds, nine assists, one steal and one block while shooting 10/23 from the field and 3/12 from the three-point range in 40 minutes of playing time.
The Fever lost by a score of 87-81, so their season has now come to an end.
Via The Indiana Fever: "Caitlin Clark is the first rookie in WNBA history to have 25/5/5 in a playoff game."
Despite the early exit, the Fever had a fantastic season because no one expected them to be able to make the 2024 playoffs.
Before drafting Clark as the first pick in the WNBA Draft, they had been coming off a year when they were the last-place team in the Eastern Conference with a 13-27 record.
Via Bleacher Report: "Shoutout Caitlin Clark for an UNREAL rookie season 👏
First rookie to record a triple-double
WNBA record for mosts assists in a season
Record for most threes made by a rookie
Fastest player to 500 PTS & 200 AST
Helped lead Fever to 1st playoff app. since 2016"
As for Thomas, he appeared in six games for the Phoenix Suns during the 2023-24 season.
The two-time NBA All-Star is currently a free agent.