NBA Star Isaiah Thomas Sends Out Post About Caitlin Clark

Shoutout Caitlin Clark for an UNREAL rookie season 👏



⭐️ First rookie to record a triple-double

⭐️ WNBA record for mosts assists in a season

⭐️ Record for most threes made by a rookie

⭐️ Fastest player to 500 PTS & 200 AST

⭐️ Helped lead Fever to 1st playoff app. since 2016



And… pic.twitter.com/DR8h7YkG62