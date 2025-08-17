NBA Star Ja Morant Is Still Owed A Lot Of Money By The Memphis Grizzlies
Ja Morant still has a lot of money left on his contract.
When healthy, Ja Morant is one of the most exciting players in the NBA.
The Memphis Grizzlies star is coming off his sixth season in the NBA where he averaged 23.2 points, 4.1 rebounds, 7.3 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 45.4% from the field and 30.9% from the three-point range in 50 games.
Via The NBA (on October 31, 2024): "JA MORANT WAS A WALKING HIGHLIGHT TONIGHT 🤯
26 PTS 14 AST (several were ridiculous) 10 REB
His 12th-career triple-double in the @memgrizz W 👏"
Morant will be paid $39.4 million for the 2024-25 season.
Over the next three seasons, the Grizzlies will have to pay the two-time NBA All-Star over $125 million (h/t Spotrac).
