NBA Star Ja Morant Makes Bold Kevin Durant Statement After Grizzlies-Suns Game
On Tuesday night, Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns lost to the Memphis Grizzlies (at home) by a score of 119-112.
Despite the loss, the bigger news was the fact that Kevin Durant became just the eighth player to score 30,000 career points.
Via StatMuse: "Kevin Durant tonight:
34 PTS
5 BLK
Became the eighth player in NBA history to score 30,000 PTS."
After the game, Grizzlies star Ja Morant spoke highly of Durant when he was interviewed by the NBA on TNT.
Morant: "He's one of the greats. He's one of the greats. That's why I honored him with the ball. He said he ain't care too much about it, but hey, everybody don't get 30k in this league. Hats off to him, and I hope he keep going. We want to see him out here."
Morant finished the win with 26 points, seven rebounds, six assists and one steal while shooting 8/19 from the field in 33 minutes of playing time.
Via The NBA: "Ja handed KD the game ball after he surpassed 30K points tonight 🤝💯"
Durant will go down among the best 25 players in NBA history.
He has spent 18 years with the OKC Thunder, Golden State Warriors, Brooklyn Nets (and Suns).
His career averages are 27.2 points, 7.0 rebounds, 4.4 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.1 blocks per contest.
Via The Phoenix Suns: "The legacy of Kevin Durant continues.
30K Career Points
15x All-Star
11x All-NBA
4x Olympic Gold Medalist
2014 NBA MVP
2x NBA Champion
2x NBA Finals MVP
2x All-Star Game MVP
4x Scoring Champ
2008 ROTY"