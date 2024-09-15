NBA Star Ja Morant Reacts To 49ers-Vikings Game
On Sunday afternoon, the Minnesota Vikings are hosting the San Francisco 49ers.
The Vikings got off to good start to the game and had a 13-7 lead at halftime.
During the second quarter, Sam Darnold and Justin Jefferson connected for a remarkable 97-yard touchdown pass.
Many people reacted to the highlight on social media, and one person who sent out a post was Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant.
Via The NFL: "JUSTIN JEFFERSON 97 YARD TUDDY!!!!!!!!!"
Morant responded: "🔥"
The Vikings are coming off an impressive 28-6 victory over the New York Giants (on the road) in Week 1.
Darnold threw for 208 yards and two touchdowns, while Jefferson caught four passes for 59 yards and a touchdown.
Following their showdown with San Francisco, the Vikings will remain at home to host C.J. Stroud and the Houston Texans next Sunday.
Meanwhile, the 49ers are coming off a 32-19 victory over Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets last Monday (at home).
Following their trip to Minnesota, the 49ers will head to Los Angeles to face off against Matt Stafford and the Rams next Sunday.
As for Morant, he only appeared in nine games last season due to injury and suspension.
He still averaged an impressive 25.1 points, 5.6 rebounds and 8.1 assists per contest while shooting 47.1% from the field.
Prior to last season, the Grizzlies had made the NBA playoffs for three straight years.
With Morant healthy, they are expected to compete for a top-eight seed in the Western Conference in 2025.