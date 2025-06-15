NBA Star Ja Morant Reacts To Grizzlies-Magic Trade
Ja Morant has been teammates with Desmond Bane for five out of his first six seasons in the NBA.
They were among the best backcourt duos in the league, and helped the Memphis Grizzlies reach the NBA playoffs four times.
However, Bane was traded to the Orlando Magic on Sunday.
Via The Magic: "We have acquired guard-forward Desmond Bane from the Memphis Grizzlies in exchange for guard Cole Anthony, guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and multiple future first round draft picks."
Following the blockbuster deal, Morant made a post to his Instagram story.
He wrote: "SAME SHII GANG 🤝🏾
SHII TOUGH BUT WE 🔒 FOREVER. ♾️ GO BE GREAT BRUDDA @DBANE1"
Bane is one of the best shooters (and scorers) in the NBA at just 26.
He finished the 2024-25 season with averages of 19.2 points, 6.1 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 48.4% from the field and 39.2% from the three-point range in 69 games.
Via NBA History (on April 26, 2023): "Ja Morant and Desmond Bane are the first pair of teammates in Grizzlies history to record 30+ PTS, 10+ REB, and 5+ AST in a Playoff game."
As for Morant, he finished his sixth NBA season with averages of 23.2 points, 4.1 rebounds, 7.3 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 45.4% from the field and 30.9% from the three-point range in 50 games.
The Grizzlies were the eighth seed in the Western Conference with a 48-34 record.
They were swept by the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first round of the NBA playoffs.