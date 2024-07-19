NBA Star Ja Morant Reacts To Grizzlies-Nets Trade
On Friday, the Memphis Grizzlies and Brooklyn Nets made a multi-player trade.
Via Grizzlies PR: "The @memgrizz today acquired Mamadi Diakite and the draft rights to Nemanja Dangubic from the Brooklyn Nets for Ziaire Williams and a future second round draft pick."
Williams was the 10th pick in the 2021 NBA Draft out of Stanford and had played all three seasons with Memphis.
He finished this past year with averages of 8.2 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest while shooting 39.7% from the field and 30.7% from the three-point range in 51 games.
Following the trade, Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant sent out a post on X with two emojis.
His post had over 950 likes in less than 20 minutes.
Morant wrote: "🎱♾"
Morant also made several posts to his Instagram story.
Williams has career averages of 7.5 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest while shooting 42.6% from the field and 30.1% from the three-point range in 150 regular season games.
He's also appeared in 14 NBA playoff games (one start).
The Grizzlies are coming off a season where they dealt with a lot of injuries.
They finished the year as the 13th seed in the Western Conference with a 27-55 record and missed the NBA playoffs for the first time since the 2020 season.
Morant ended the season with averages of 25.1 points, 5.6 rebounds and 8.1 assists per contest while shooting 47.1% from the field and 27.5% from the three-point range in nine games.