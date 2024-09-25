NBA Star Ja Morant Sends Out Bold Instagram Message
Ja Morant has had an up-and-down last two seasons.
When he has been on the court, he has been among the best point guards in the NBA.
Last season, Morant only appeared in nine games due to suspension and injury.
The former Murray State star finished the year with averages of 25.1 points, 5.6 rebounds and 8.1 assists per contest while shooting 47.1% from the field.
On Tuesday evening, Morant made a post to his 9.7 million Instagram followers.
The photo contained a message.
"When the lights are off when the critics are loud when I have every reason to give in I get up"
There were over 27,000 likes in one hour.
Nike Basketball responded: "Never sleep on 12"
The Grizzlies had made the NBA playoffs for three straight seasons before dealing with injuries last year.
A healthy Morant gives the team an excellent chance to compete for a top-four seed in the Western Conference.
Via Luke Randle of KFVS News on July 25: "Ja Morant is hosting his youth basketball camp today at Murray State. The Grizzlies superstar was recently cleared to play basketball after tearing his labrum in January."
Morant was the second pick in the 2019 NBA Draft by the Grizzlies.
He has spent all five seasons in Memphis and has career averages of 22.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, 7.4 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 47.2% from the field and 31.8% from the three-point range in 257 games.
In addition to Morant, the Grizzlies have a talented roster led by Desmond Bane, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Marcus Smart.