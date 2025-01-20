NBA Star Ja Morant Sends Out Viral Lamar Jackson Post After Ravens-Bills Game
On Sunday night, the Baltimore Ravens lost to the Buffalo Bills (in New York) by a score of 27-25.
They had a chance to tie the game, but tight end Mark Andrews dropped the pass that would have completed the two-point conversion.
The Bills will now advance to the AFC Championship (while the Ravens have been eliminated).
Despite the loss, superstar quarterback Lamar Jackson finished with 254 passing yards, two passing touchdowns and 39 rushing yards.
Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant sent out a post about Jackson that had over 31,000 likes and one million impressions in less than 24 hours.
Morant wrote: "8 still MVP tho"
Jackson will have an excellent chance to win the MVP Award for his incredible season.
He finished with 4,172 passing yards, 41 passing touchdowns, 915 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns.
The Ravens went 12-5 (and won the AFC North).
Via The NFL: "Lamar Jackson's final stats for the 2024 season:
4,172 passing yards
41 passing TDs
4 INTs
915 rushing yards
4 rushing TDs
5,087 total yards. 45 total touchdowns."
Jackson was the 32nd pick in the 2018 NFL Draft out of Louisville.
He has played seven seasons (all with the Ravens).
So far, the 28-year-old has been unable to reach the Super Bowl.
As for Morant, he is one of the most exciting guards in the NBA.
The two-time All-Star is averaging 21.4 points, 4.3 rebounds, 7.5 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 45.0% from the field and 31.4% from the three-point range in 24 games.