NBA Star Ja Morant Sends Out Viral Post During Braves-Yankees Game
On Friday night, the Atlanta Braves hosted the New York Yankees in Georgia.
During the game, Ronald Acuna Jr. had a big highlight that got a lot of views on social media.
Via ESPN's SportsCenter: "UNBELIEVABLE THROW BY RONALD ACUÑA JR. 🤯"
One person who reacted to the highlight was Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant.
His post had over 9,000 likes in two hours.
Morant wrote: "wtf"
Many NBA fans reacted to Morant's post.
@DavidABoren28: "Real recognize real."
@hunterbrantley8: "Noted Braves supporter Ja Morant"
@Bagalert1300: "He made that look too easy"
@J_Timberfake_: "The fact that my fav NBA player is a fan of my favorite MLB player and vice versa is next level cool"
The Braves won the game by a score of 7-3.
They are now 43-53 in 96 games, which has them as the fourth place team in the National League East.
On Saturday night, the Braves will host the Yankees for the second game of the series.
As for Morant, he is coming off his sixth NBA season (all with the Grizzlies).
The two-time NBA All-Star had averages of 23.2 points, 4.1 rebounds, 7.3 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 45.4% from the field and 30.9% from the three-point range in 50 games.
The Grizzlies finished the year as the eighth seed in the Western Conference with a 48-34 record.
After defeating the Dallas Mavericks in the play-in tournament, they got swept by the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first round of the NBA playoffs.