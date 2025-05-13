NBA Star Ja Morant Sends Out Viral Post During Timberwolves-Warriors Game
On Monday night, Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Golden State Warriors by a score of 117-110.
Anthony Edwards went off for 30 points, four rebounds, five assists and two steals while shooting 11/21 from the field and 6/11 from the three-point range in 33 minutes of playing time.
Via Real Sports: "Anthony Edwards already has the 15th most 30-PT playoff games by a shooting guard in NBA history."
During the game, Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant sent out a post (referencing Edwards) that 16,000 likes and 850,000 impressions in less than 24 hours.
He wrote: "🐜"
Many fans commented on Morant's post.
@Abz_Ash: "Come to Minnesota and win a ring with him buddy"
@zayl_12: "greatness recognizes greatness"
@FoeReem: "I can't wait for both of y'all in the Olympics for real"
@mglichris:
"Ja
Ant
Jaden mcdaniels
julius randle
rudy gobert"
@omlovestacobell: "REAL RECOGNIZE REAL"
The Timberwolves now have a commanding 3-1 lead over Golden State with Game 5 on Wednesday night at the Target Center.
Edwards is averaging 27.0 points, 8.1 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.6 steals per contest while shooting 43.9% from the field and 36.6% from the three-point range in nine playoff games this year.
Via HoopsHype: "Updated: Anthony Edwards and Jalen Brunson are the Top 2 performers in the playoffs, per HoopsHype's Global Rating."
As for Morant, he is coming off his sixth season with the Grizzlies.
They got swept by the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first round of the playoffs.