NBA Star Jalen Green Posts Instagram Story After Rockets-Suns Trade
Jalen Green is one of the best young scorers in the NBA.
However, ESPN's Shams Charania reported that the 23-year-old has been traded (via the Houston Rockets) to the Phoenix Suns.
Via Charania: "Full ESPN story on the Houston Rockets acquiring Kevin Durant in a blockbuster trade that sends Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, the No. 10 pick in the NBA draft and five second-round picks to the Phoenix Suns:"
Following the news, Green made a post to his Instagram story.
Green finished this past season with averages of 21.0 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists per contest while shooting 42.3% from the field and 35.4% from the three-point range in 82 games.
Via PHNX Suns: "Jalen Green’s first post on IG stories since the news of being traded to the Suns dropped: “Blessings” by Nipsey Hussle"
Green was the second pick in the 2021 NBA Draft.
He had spent all four seasons of his NBA career with the Rockets.
Via John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM Phoenix: "The Suns do not plan to trade Jalen Green, he is expected to play alongside Devin Booker in the backcourt."
The Suns are coming off a season where they were the 11th seed in the Western Conference with a 36-46 record.
Via Duane Rankin of azcentral: "Reaction.
If Suns started season today after trading Kevin Durant to Rockets:
1. Start Jalen Green with Devin Booker and have Bradley Beal come off the bench.
2. Start Booker, Green and Beal in a three-guard look.
Suns can't be done making moves this offseason."