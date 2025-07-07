NBA Star Jalen Green Reacts To Suns-Rockets Trade
Jalen Green had spent the first four seasons of his NBA career with the Houston Rockets.
That said, the former second-overall pick was officially traded to the Phoenix Suns on Sunday.
Via Suns.com: "PHOENIX – The Phoenix Suns announced today that the team has acquired forward Dillon Brooks and guard Jalen Green, and the draft rights to center Khaman Maluach, the 10th overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, forward Rasheer Fleming, the 31st overall pick, and guard Koby Brea, the 41st overall pick, and a 2026 second-round pick, as part of a seven-team deal that sends forward Kevin Durant to the Houston Rockets."
Following the completion of the trade, Green made a post to Instagram that had 17,000 likes in less than 15 minutes.
He wrote: "H town !!!! Thank you for everything 🖤 the support and love from day 1 is sum I’ll never forget🤞🏽 it’s 4ever 🤘🏽"
Green finished last season with productive averages of 21.0 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists per contest while shooting 42.3% from the field and 35.4% from the three-point range in 82 games.
He helped the Rockets finish as the second seed in the Western Conference with a 52-30 record.
Via Chris A. White: "Jalen Green, a symbol of hope during the early dark days of the #Rockets rebuild. Appreciate the memories and those athletic dunks! Keep growing your game! 🚀 🫡"
Green will now form an intriguing offensive duo with Devin Booker.
Via Evan Sidery of Forbes: "The Suns’ official return package after trading Kevin Durant to the Rockets:
Jalen Green
Dillon Brooks
Daeqwon Plowden
Khaman Maluach
Rasheer Fleming
Koby Brea
2nd-round pick
Phoenix has flipped their roster into a much more young, athletic model around Devin Booker."